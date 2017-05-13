Rayne High School vandalized, Apple ipad, bicycles and laptops stolen; three juveniles arrested

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Rayne Police say three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Rayne High School.

Over the span of three days, police say surveillance video footage showed the three white male juveniles, who were not students of the school, entering the school on numerous occasions over the course of the three day weekend.

During this crime spree, police say the juveniles stole laptops, an Apple iPad, two handicap bicycles and numerous other items. Additionally, the offenders also vandalized the school in a manner that officials estimate will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Police located and arrested all thrree juveniles on 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property Valued over $500 and 3 counts of Simple Burglary.

During the investigation, police say officers were able to recover all the stolen items.

Because they are juveniles, The offenders were released to the custody of their parents and the case has been forwarded to the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s office for prosecution.