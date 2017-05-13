Unattended pot on stove caused house fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A home on St. Louis Street in Scott caught fire late Saturday afternoon.

The Scott Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of St. Louis Street around 5 p.m.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the residents were evacuated prior to their arrival and there were no injuries to civilians or personnel.

According to Sonnier, during the investigation it was learned the homeowner began cooking and left the stove unattended.

He said the fire originated on the stove and quickly spread to the cabinets and kitchen area.

The home received heavy fire damage in the kitchen, with moderate smoke damage throughout the structure, Sonnier said.