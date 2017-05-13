Unrestrained Youngsville man killed in single vehicle crash

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) – A single vehicle crash on LA 89 near Lake Simonette Road in Vermilion Parish Saturday morning has claimed the life of 47 year old Gary Smith of Youngsville.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that Smith was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on LA 89 and ran off of the right side of the roadway.

Police say he overcorrected to the left, crossed both lanes of travel, and traveled through a ditch before striking a utility pole.

Smith was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say they do not know if impairment was a contributing factor, but standard toxicology results were obtained and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.