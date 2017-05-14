Bonefish Grill celebrates moms on Mothers Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Mother’s Day is the most popular day to eat out every year, and restaurants around the country, including right here in Acadiana , are taking notice.

Sunday at the Bonefish Grill Restaurant, managers went the extra mile to ensure that all moms had a relaxing day.

They offered unlimited mimosas during a Moms Day Brunch they called “BUBBLES.”

Bonefish Managing Partner Jeffery Wright says he’s thankful to the community for their many years of support.

Wright says he just knew all moms would enjoy the bubbly as an unlimited treat.

Jeffery Wright, Bonefish Grill Manager

“Its a fun day we get to celebrate with our mothers and have everybody enjoy their day. Were happy to be apart of the community and we want everyone to enjoy their day and their time.

As an added bonus the managers offered all their employees lunch and dinner on the house.