HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY: KLFY shares photos of our newsroom moms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) KLFY is celebrating Mother’s Day by honoring and sharing photos all the moms on our news staff.
From our anchors to the producers, directors, support staff and our new Vice President and General Manager Fran McRae.
These ladies are fun, easy going, easy to work with and help each other in an environment that is often high energy and fast paced.
Anchors Darla Montgomery and Julie Darce are always in the picture but what you may not know is behind the scenes both ladies are super supportive and always reaching out to all of our newscomers to offer guidance.
Our Digital Media Producer Dionne Johnson coordinates the creation of content for our digital media formats.
IT Engineer Theresa Rymer keeps our computer hardware up to date.
Our National Sales Assistant Carolyn Chretien assist in managing our traffic with advertisers.
Passe Partout Show Director Angie Fontenot directs the morning newscast solo.
Support Staff Missy Lavergne greets our visitors and handles the adminisrative duties.
And Fran McRae, the new Vice President and General Manager, oversees the day to day operations at KLFY.
Thanks for watching Acadiana. We appreciate you. Happy Mothers Day!