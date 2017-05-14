Homeowners son charged with arson in early morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday after police say he set a fire at a home in the 200 block of Gerald Drive.

It happened at 6:29 Sunday morning when Lafayette firefighters responded to 211 Gerald Drive for a report of a house fire.

Fire Department Public Information Office Alton Trahan said a neighbor reported to 911 that the carport of the house was on fire.

According to Trahan, when firefighters arrived on the scene heavy flames were seen coming from the carport, and the vehicles under the carport were also on fire.

Trahan said the homeowners were already outside in a safe location and the fire was brought under control within twenty minutes.

An initial investigation has revealed that homeowners Troy and Wynona Alleman were inside when they began to smell smoke and noticed the utility room under the carport fully involved.

Trahan said fire investigators determined the fire originated in the utility room under the carport and that it was intentionally set.

21 year old Adam Ray Alleman, the homeowners son, was arrested for setting the fire, Trahan said.

He was charged with aggravated arson and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Trahan said a restraining order was recently placed on the Adam Alleman, although he was on the scene when emergency officials arrived.

The fire remains under investigation.