Unknown female body found in shallow grave in St. Helena Parish woods

WAFB Published:

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) – A body was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:45 a.m., officials say a person walked into the Sheriff’s office in reference to what appeared to be a shallow grave in the woods off Anderson Rd.

SHPSO says that upon investigating, it was discovered to be a grave in a wooded area with the remains of what appeared to be an unknown white female.

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting detectives in the investigation, which is still underway.

Detectives say foul play is suspected and more details will be forth coming after the pending autopsy and investigative findings.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s