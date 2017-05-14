Unknown female body found in shallow grave in St. Helena Parish woods

A body was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:45 a.m., officials say a person walked into the Sheriff’s office in reference to what appeared to be a shallow grave in the woods off Anderson Rd.

SHPSO says that upon investigating, it was discovered to be a grave in a wooded area with the remains of what appeared to be an unknown white female.

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting detectives in the investigation, which is still underway.

Detectives say foul play is suspected and more details will be forth coming after the pending autopsy and investigative findings.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.