Couple wanted in Family Dollar fatal shooting investigation arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night are now in custody.

Melissa and Robert Neilson of Lafayette were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively on First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Possess Schedule I Narcotics charges.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the married couple was engaged in a drug deal with the victim that turned violent and resulted in the shooting death of Leroy Hamilton, 36, of Lafayette.

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center.