MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – A 7-year-old was shot and injured in an accidental shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary School, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The child has been taken to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office says the incident was isolated to one classroom and no other children are in danger.

The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing news story News 10 will have more information when it becomes available.