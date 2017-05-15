DOTD restripes I-10 to begin for the widening of the interstate

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says the work to restripe a portion of Interstate 10 has started. DOTD Public Information Officer, Deidra Druilhet explains the re-striping is part of the I10 Road Widening Project from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Druilhet says DOTD anticipates the entire widening project to be completed in at least 2 years. Over the course of the two years, there will be prep work done that includes replacing the pavement.

Truck driver Jesus Garcia says if DOTD put up a road work sign, then consider that the warning. “Be aware of the signs way ahead. Just think of others. You got to give the opportunity to get into the lane,” says Garcia.

DOTD says the re-striping along eye-ten into the shoulder of the road will allow crews to work on the median. Truck driver Kevin Davenport says he ran into the restriping before turning off the interstate. “I see it kind of slanted off a little. So we had to stay focused and look at the stripes as they changed,” adds Davenport.

“Look ahead and don’t wait until it gets up on you. Look ahead that’s the key,” explains Truck driver Eric Butts.

DOTD says the majority of the project work will be done at night with all lanes of traffic open at all times.