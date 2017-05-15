Lafayette Police solve 2007 cold case homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police have closed a cold case homicide from 2007, authorities announced at a news conference this afternoon.

Police Chief Toby Aguillard said arrest warrants were obtained for Marcus Smith, Kendall Smith, and Edward Woods on May 10, 2017, for the second-degree murder of Malcolm Davis.

Witnesses said Davis was struck and knocked unconscious by three males in the 200 block of Jefferson Street on August 10, 2007. The three males fled the scene and were unable to be identified.

The case went cold after no leads were developed.

Officials said the suspects fled Lafayette and returned to Rapides Parish the day after the murder.

The Lafayette Police Department reopened the case in December 2016 after determining it had a high chance of being solved.