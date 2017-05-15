Louisiana tax study likely to be shelved, instead of enacted

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s lawmakers are on track to reject most of the big-ticket concepts pushed by a blue-ribbon panel they commissioned to recommend tax overhaul ideas.

Few task force suggestions have advanced beyond their first hearings. Several of the main proposals have been killed outright, while others haven’t even gotten a hearing as sponsors realized they’re unlikely to gain traction.

The Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy was created by lawmakers last year to make suggestions for how Louisiana could end its boom-and-bust budget cycles. The recommendations would lower tax rates, broaden what items are subject to taxes and reduce the number of complicated tax breaks.

The stopping point for many proposals has been the conservative, majority-Republican House Ways and Means Committee, where most tax bills must start.