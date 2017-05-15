RECALL: Company issues recall on baby wipes due to possible mold

The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

According to the company’s website, the wipes are distributed in the US and Canada in the following packaging configurations:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The site noted the baby wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

Company officials said they do not believe the affected wipes will cause health problems, but “impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable.”

They added customers can return the affected wipes to the store where they were purchased and receive a full refund.

Click here for more information or call 888-862-8818 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central.