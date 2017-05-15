Second suspect arrested in Acadia Parish vehicle burglary, subsequent pursuit into Vermilion Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Clarence James Celestine, Jr., 18 of Lafayette. Photo Credit: APSO.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The second suspect wanted by authorities in Acadia Parish a vehicle burglary and subsequent pursuit last week has been arrested.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Clarence James Celestine, Jr., 18 of Lafayette, was arrested by Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies on warrants for attempted burglary, aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle. 

Celestine was involved in a vehicle burglary on May 11, 2017, and a pursuit that took authorities into Vermilion Parish.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s