Second suspect arrested in Acadia Parish vehicle burglary, subsequent pursuit into Vermilion Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The second suspect wanted by authorities in Acadia Parish a vehicle burglary and subsequent pursuit last week has been arrested.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Clarence James Celestine, Jr., 18 of Lafayette, was arrested by Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies on warrants for attempted burglary, aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Celestine was involved in a vehicle burglary on May 11, 2017, and a pursuit that took authorities into Vermilion Parish.