Sheriff: 7-year-old accidentally shot after another child picked up gun that fell out backpack

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – A seven-year-old student who attends Moss Bluff Elementary School is recovering at a Lafayette hospital after he was accidentally shot at school earlier this morning.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies know who the gun belongs to and explained the gun dropped out of a backpack.

Another student picked it up. The gun went off and one student was hit.

The incident was isolated to one classroom and no other children are in danger, according to Mancuso.

The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time. The school was on lockdown earlier as a precaution but it has since been lifted.

