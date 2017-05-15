Widows of two slain Baton Rouge officers, Louisiana Senator and President among those in attendance at officer memorial service in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Family members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty gathered for an event at the U.S. capitol today.

During the peace officers memorial service, thousands of men and women in uniform gathered to honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives.

Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy was in the crowd with his mind on the nine officers from his state killed in 2016.

“I’ve seen similar scenes in Louisiana when officers were shot and other officers from across the country came to pay respects. We, who are protected by the police owe them a debt of gratitude,” Cassidy said.

President Donald Trump was at the event and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and vowed to do more to protect officers.

“It is time to work with our cops not against them but to support them in making our streets safe,” the President said.

The wives of two of the fallen Baton Rouge officers also attended the officer’s memorial in the nation’s capital.

Dechia Gerald, widow of Matthew Gerald said: “Having to let your kids color their dad’s name on the wall was kind of tough.

“It was pretty overwhelming to see all officers on that wall. So many sacrifices made. So many others that are in the same position we are in,” said Tonja Garafola, widow of Brad Garafola.

Baton Rouge police officers Gerald and Montrell Jackson, and East Baton Rouge parish sheriff’s deputy Garafola were killed last July during an ambush on Airline Highway.

Last year 143 officers were killed nationwide; that was the most since 2011.