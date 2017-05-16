4 car burglary suspects arrested after taking Youngsville police on high-speed pursuit

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Three men and a juvenile are now in jail and police are searching for a fifth suspect after allegedly taking authorities on a high-speed chase through Youngsville and Lafayette.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux said officers were dispatched to a neighborhood around 3 a.m. to reports of a vehicle burglary in progress. with suspects fleeing on foot.

Police were also dispatched to a nearby subdivision to investigate reports of suspects pulling on car doors and running from house to house.

Two vehicles were seen fleeing the second subdivision. A police officer attempted to stop the two vehicles but the drivers refused to obey and took police on a chase into Lafayette.

The two vehicles then crashed at two separate locations in Lafayette. The suspects tried to run on foot but police were able to arrest four of the suspects.

Boudreaux said the vehicles were stolen out of Carencro and Natchitoches, La.

Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, Arthella Andrus III, 18, Trevan Jardell Edmond, 19, and Jacoby Kevon Goodie, 17. Police are still searching for a fifth suspect who is wanted for questioning.

Andrus, Edmond, and Goodie were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized use of a movable, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, simple burglary of a vehicle, resisting an officer and several traffic charges.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Advocacy Center on the same charges.

The case remains investigation and Boudreaux said more arrests are pending.

State Police, Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies and Lafayette police assisted Youngsville officers in the chase.