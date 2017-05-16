7-year-old in stable condition day after accidental shooting at Moss Bluff Elementary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 7-year-old boy who was accidentally shot yesterday at Moss Bluff Elementary School is in stable condition at Women’s and Children’s Hospital, medical officials tell KLFY.

The child was transported from Moss Bluff to another Lafayette hospital where he underwent surgery for his gunshot wound. He was then transported to a pediatric intensive care unit for monitoring.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the shooting happened yesterday after a first grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

“The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up. The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student.”

Grief counselors were at the school today to help students deal with the shooting.

The sheriff said neither the student who brought the gun nor the student who accidentally fired the gun will be held responsible for the accident due to their age.

When the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office finishes their investigation, the results will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed against the gun owner.