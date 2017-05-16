Marksville deputy charged in death of 6-year-old could be charged for 2011 sexual assault, TV station reports

One of the two Marksville deputy city marshals indicted for the 2015 shooting death of Jeremey Mardis, and injury of the boy’s father, could be charged for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2011, according to KALB-TV.

KALB-TV reports the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after a victim alleged she was raped by Norris Greenhouse, Jr. in 2011.

The sheriff’s office forwarded its findings to the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office decided to recuse itself from the case citing Greenhouse, Jr.’s father works for the office, according to KLAB-TV.

The case has now been transferred to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

_

Information from KALB-TV – http://www.kalb.com