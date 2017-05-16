Pelicans to keep Demps, Gentry for 17-18

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Despite a two-season record of 64-100, the New Orleans Pelicans will bring head coach Alvin Gentry back for the 2017-18 season, the team said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. The club will also bring back General Manager Dell Demps.

“After careful and thorough review of basketball operations, we have made the determination that the best course of action as we move forward into the 2017-18 season is to continue under the leadership of General Manager Dell Demps and Head Coach Alvin Gentry,” said Loomis. “We will continue to evaluate important roles on both the administrative and coaching staffs which will be resolved at the appropriate time.”

Gentry’s tenure has been a disappointment to fans as he came in after the Pelicans had made the playoffs with a 45-37 record three seasons ago. Gentry was brought in to help provide a system for the Pelicans and All-Star Anthony Davis that could lead to further advancement in the playoffs. Instead, the team has battled injuries and had a hard time finding its way in two rather forgettable seasons.

At the end of the most recent season, the club took a big gamble in trading for high-priced center Boogie Cousins. While the pairing of Cousins and Davis created some excitement, it did not turn into very many wins for the club. The coming season is seen as pivotal for the team.