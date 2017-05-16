Saints add 6 players, cut 5 in slew of roster moves

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices.

General manager Mickey Loomis, who announced the moves on Monday, says the Saints have signed offensive tackle Khalif Barnes, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor and guards Drew Iddings and Josh LeRibeus.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech athletic officials say former Yellow Jackets quarterback Justin Thomas, an undrafted free agent, will be joining New Orleans following a tryout as a defensive back during last week’s rookie camp.

Loomis says the Saints have waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and offensive lineman Clint Van Horn.

New Orleans also has cut veteran defensive back Shiloh Keo.

