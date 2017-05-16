Saints add 6 players, cut 5 in slew of roster moves

By Published:

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices.

General manager Mickey Loomis, who announced the moves on Monday, says the Saints have signed offensive tackle Khalif Barnes, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor and guards Drew Iddings and Josh LeRibeus.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech athletic officials say former Yellow Jackets quarterback Justin Thomas, an undrafted free agent, will be joining New Orleans following a tryout as a defensive back during last week’s rookie camp.

Loomis says the Saints have waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and offensive lineman Clint Van Horn.

New Orleans also has cut veteran defensive back Shiloh Keo.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s