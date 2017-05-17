Bill to abolish Louisiana’s death penalty fails in House committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – House lawmakers effectively killed any chance of abolishing Louisiana’s death penalty this session after one representative cast the deciding vote against the measure he had co-sponsored.

A House criminal justice committee voted 9-8 against Democratic Rep. Terry Landry’s bill to outlaw capital punishment.

Republican Rep. Steve Pylant of Winnsboro had been a bill co-sponsor, having argued that although he supported the death penalty, delays in carrying out executions had made it too expensive. Louisiana has executed one person since 2002.

Pylant says he had only co-sponsored the bill by his New Iberia colleague so he could get his frustrations heard.

An identical bill by Sen. Dan Claitor awaits Senate floor debate, but after Wednesday’s vote Claitor said it would be pointless to bring it up.

___

House Bill 101: http://www.legis.la.gov