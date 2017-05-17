College tour gives Northside High School students opportunity to pursue passion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Northside High School is an institution that produces politicians, doctors, professional athletes, journalist, (i.e. Dalfred Jones) even musicians; which is what sent us to the Home of the Vikings.

A couple of weeks ago, a group of Northside High School seniors and staff attended a college tour and band competition in Atlanta,Georgia.

Northside High Band Director, Alex Thomas says, “The kids really enjoyed themselves at the universities with the campus tours and the places that we went to, as well as seeing the different bands from different places that we never see.”

As the band loaded the bus after their final performance, Thomas was approached by a college band director.

“He was asking about how many seniors we had in the band and he was interested in talking to them and maybe auditioning them off for a scholarship at Talledega College” Thomas said.

Northside Senior, Teanna Lindley is a drum major and she also plays snare drum.

As a percussionist over the past six years Lindley says sometime female drummers get overlooked.

“They don’t really expect females to be able to play drums” Lindley said.

In spite of the inequality, Lindley was offered the max scholarship to play drums at Talladega; along with several of her peers.

Director Thomas says, “Six of them actually went and spoke with him and auditioned for him and all six were offered scholarships to Talladega College.”

“It was just awesome! It was a good experience to have” said Lindley.

As of Wednesday, only one of the scholarship recipients has accepted the offer from Talladega.

The others are still weighing their options.