Lafayette Police conducting OWI checkpoint Friday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint on Friday, May 19th.

The checkpoint will be held between 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. within the incorporated limits of Lafayette.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the purpose of the checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

Officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be under the influence.

Police encourage residents to designate a driver if they intend to drink.

Not doing so could result in costly fines and serious jail time.