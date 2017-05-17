Newest Horse in Lafayette Police Mounted Patrol Unit named after fallen Crowley officer

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

The Lafayette police department has named its newest horse after a fallen Crowley police officer.

The Clydesdale is named “Lt. Richard Newman”.

Lt. Richard Newman of the Crowley Police Department was accidentally shot and killed in 1993 by a New Iberia police officer.

Newman was in Lafayette working a drug operation with several police agencies.

His family members attended today’s dedication ceremony.

The police horse, Lt. Richard Newman, will be the sixth horse in the Lafayette police mounted patrol unit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s