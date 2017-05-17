Rayne man killed in single vehicle crash on I-10 in St. Martin Parish

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near milepost 115 in St. Martin Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 41 year old Brent Thibodeaux of Rayne.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed Thibodeaux was driving a pickup truck westbound on I-10.

For unknown reasons, police say, he ran off of the right side of the road, crossed a ditch embankment, and struck a tree.

Police say Thibodeaux was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a contributing factor, but standard toxicology results were obtained and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.