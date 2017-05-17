Stocks have their worst day since September as Washington turmoil unnerves markets

By Published: Updated:

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that the latest turmoil in Washington could hinder President Donald Trump’s pro-business agenda.

The steep drop Wednesday was the market’s worst since September and ended an unusually long period of calm.

Banks, which soared in the months since the election, slumped. Bank of America lost 5.9 percent.

Bonds, utilities and gold rose as traders shunned riskier assets. The dollar fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 dropped 43 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,357.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 372 points, or 1.8 percent, to 20,606. The Nasdaq fell 158 points, or 2.6 percent, to 6,011, a day after its latest record high.

Small-company stocks, which would stand to benefit greatly from Trumps’ proposed tax cuts, fell more than the rest of the market.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s