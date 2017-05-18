7-year-old Moss Bluff boy walking again 3 days after accidental shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Gage Meche, 7, is able to walk again with assistance three days after he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School on Monday.

A spokesperson for Women and Children’s Hospital says Gage is recovering in stable condition.

Gage’s family members posted a video of Gage walking in a hospital hallway with help from a nurse and his father this afternoon on the Facebook page Gage’s Road to Recovery.

Anyone who wants to help the family with medical care expenses can donate at any Jeff Davis Bank to the account labeled “MBE First Grade Student”.