7-year-old Moss Bluff boy walking again 3 days after accidental shooting

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Gage Meche, 7, is able to walk again with assistance three days after he was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary School on Monday.

A spokesperson for Women and Children’s Hospital says Gage is recovering in stable condition.

Gage’s family members posted a video of Gage walking in a hospital hallway with help from a nurse and his father this afternoon on the Facebook page Gage’s Road to Recovery.

Anyone who wants to help the family with medical care expenses can donate at any Jeff Davis Bank to the account labeled “MBE First Grade Student”.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s