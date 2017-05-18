Blanchard’s BBQ Food Truck (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Brisket Nachos
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Address: Follow where this food truck will be daily here!
Hours of Operation: Tues. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – Blanchard’s BBQ Food Truck (Photos)
