Blanchard’s BBQ Food Truck (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Brisket Nachos

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Address: Follow where this food truck will be daily here!

Hours of Operation: Tues. – Sat., 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Blanchard’s BBQ Food Truck (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!