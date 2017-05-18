Bars have to stop serving to-go cups after midnight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – You won’t be able to get a to-go cup after midnight in Lafayette bars for much longer.

The Lafayette-City Parish Council made the change ON Tuesday night in a 7-1 vote.

The to-go cups will no longer be allowed to be distributed after midnight.

Greenroom marketing director Chad Lege thinks this new ordinance could address some of the major issues downtown.

“They talk about the crowding of the streets and we’re such a small compact district that hopefully this will help push people into the clubs and allow us to manage the crowd better as well as litter. We have a lot of people that come downtown and it’s inevitable the next morning you’ll see trash in a different place, “Lege said.

Bargoer Daniel Hulin agrees with the change. He also admits that at the end of the day if people want to drink, they’ll drink.

“It’s probably a good idea. Bar’s close at 2 a.m. so, 2-hour buffer between people driving off and just having alcohol in the streets, it sounds like a good idea. If people want to drink they’ll stay in the bar and if they try to migrate from one bar to another they’ll either down their drink or throw it away,” Hulin stated.

Some patrons might not be onboard with the new alcohol ordinance or the new smoking ordinance, but Lege believes it’s something they’ll just have to get used to.

“I think we’ll have a little push back just like the smoking ordinance. But I think it’s going to be fine and people are going to realize that it’s not the end of the world,” Lege said.

Lege also thinks that this new law won’t hinder business.

In order for the ordinance in to be considered a law, it must be signed by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux within 8 days. If it is not signed within the 8 days, it will become a law automatically.