Car slams into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, killing 1

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK — At least one person has died and 20 wounded after a car drove through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square just before noon Thursday.

The New York Police Department says the crash does not appear to be terrorism-related. The driver, a 26-year-old man, is in custody and has a history of arrests for impaired driving.

The car, a red Honda, struck the victims at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the FDNY said. The driver was seen being hauled into a police car.

Police have closed off the area and buildings are on lock down.

Footage from the scene showed the car on top of barriers along the sidewalk. First responders could be seen tending to victims on the street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s