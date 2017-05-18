Car slams into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, killing 1

NEW YORK — At least one person has died and 20 wounded after a car drove through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square just before noon Thursday.

The New York Police Department says the crash does not appear to be terrorism-related. The driver, a 26-year-old man, is in custody and has a history of arrests for impaired driving.

The car, a red Honda, struck the victims at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the FDNY said. The driver was seen being hauled into a police car.

Police have closed off the area and buildings are on lock down.

Footage from the scene showed the car on top of barriers along the sidewalk. First responders could be seen tending to victims on the street.