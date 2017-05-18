Carencro High School student arrested for terrorizing after threats of shooting circulate on social media

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A juvenile student who attends Carencro High School has been arrested for terrorizing after making social media posts threatening that he would shoot up the school, authorities say.

Police Chief David Anderson said officers were notified of the posts around 11:58 a.m. Wednesday night and immediately began an investigation and implemented safety procedures for the school.

Officers identified the student who made the threats and discovered no evidence of the student planning to shoot anyone at the school.

Anderson also said officers interviewed faculty and staff at the high school and found no evidence that the student had been bullied like had been alleged in the threatening social media posts.

After officers met with the student and his parents the student was arrested on the charge of terrorizing and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

As a precaution, several officers were stationed at the school this morning.

Randy Bernard, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System, said no classes at Carencro High School were interrupted or canceled today.

 

 

