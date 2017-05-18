Chris Cornell, rocker, dead at 52

(CBS News/AP) – Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at the age of 52, his representative says.

In a statement, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it.

He said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, and asked for privacy.

Bumbery said Cornell’s family thanked his fans for their continuous love and loyalty.

Cornell appeared only last month on “CBS This Morning Saturday” and discussed, among other things, one of the areas where his talent took him — writing songs for movies – such as co-writing “You Know My Name” in 2007 for the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”