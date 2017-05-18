‘Dine for the Diner’ benefits St. Joseph Diner

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – St. Joseph Diner is hosting its annual fundraising event, ‘Dine for the Diner’, today.

The community is encouraged to eat out to end hunger at participating restaurants.

This is a unique opportunity for restaurants to fill up their tables and for our supporters in the community to help feed the hungry.

Known for feeding the hungry in Acadiana since 1983, St. Joseph Diner is one of 6 programs of Catholic Services of Acadiana that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in the area.

On average, the diner shares over 100,000 meals with the hungry each year.

If you would like to participate, all you have to do is eat at one of these participating restaurants:

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Antoni’s

Bisbano’s

BJ’s Pizza & Deli

BJ’s Poorboys and Plate Lunches

Black Cafe

Blanchard’s BBQ

Bon Temps Grill

Bon Temps Grill Express

Bread & Circus Provisions

Burgersmith

Charley G’s

Chris’ Poboys – Ambassador

Chris’ Poboys – Moss

Chris’ Poboys – Pinhook

Dean-O’s

Dean-O’s South

Dwight’s

Fat Pat’s Carencro

Fat Pat’s – Verot

Fat Pat’s – Westmark Great Harvest Bread Company

Hub City Diner

iMonelli

Johnson’s Boucaniere

La Pizzeria

Lagneaux’s

Louisiana Crawfish Time

Olde Tyme Grocery

Pamplona

Pete’s

Pop’s Poboys

Renaissance Market

Reve Coffee Roasters

Rusted Rooster

Saint Street Inn

Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store

Social Southern Table

The Bus Stop

The Lab Handcrafted Coffees & Sweets

Tsunami