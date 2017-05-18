‘Dine for the Diner’ benefits St. Joseph Diner

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – St. Joseph Diner is hosting its annual fundraising event, ‘Dine for the Diner’, today.
The community is encouraged to eat out to end hunger at participating restaurants.
This is a unique opportunity for restaurants to fill up their tables and for our supporters in the community to help feed the hungry.
Known for feeding the hungry in Acadiana since 1983, St. Joseph Diner is one of 6 programs of Catholic Services of Acadiana that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in the area.
On average, the diner shares over 100,000 meals with the hungry each year.
If you would like to participate, all you have to do is eat at one of these participating restaurants:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Antoni’s
Bisbano’s
BJ’s Pizza & Deli
BJ’s Poorboys and Plate Lunches
Black Cafe
Blanchard’s BBQ
Bon Temps Grill
Bon Temps Grill Express
Bread & Circus Provisions
Burgersmith
Charley G’s
Chris’ Poboys – Ambassador
Chris’ Poboys – Moss
Chris’ Poboys – Pinhook
Dean-O’s
Dean-O’s South
Dwight’s
Fat Pat’s Carencro
Fat Pat’s – Verot
Fat Pat’s – Westmark
Great Harvest Bread Company
Hub City Diner
iMonelli
Johnson’s Boucaniere
La Pizzeria
Lagneaux’s
Louisiana Crawfish Time
Olde Tyme Grocery
Pamplona
Pete’s
Pop’s Poboys
Renaissance Market
Reve Coffee Roasters
Rusted Rooster
Saint Street Inn
Sandra’s Cafe & Health Food Store
Social Southern Table
The Bus Stop
The Lab Handcrafted Coffees & Sweets
Tsunami