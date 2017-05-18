Father, son arrested in connection with accidental shooting of 7-year-old at school

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – A Moss Bluff man and his 17-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old boy at Moss Bluff Elementary earlier this week, authorities say.

Michael L. Dugas, 50, the father of the first grader who brought the gun to school, turned himself to Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies this afternoon and was charged with negligent injuring; and improper supervision of a minor.

His bond has been set at $5,000. Jake A. Dugas was arrested earlier today and charged with negligent injuring. His bond has been set at $2,500.

Michael Dugas told deputies he bought the gun and allowed his son, Jake, to keep the gun in a bedroom Jake shared with the first grader, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned the gun was kept unsecured, with no gun lock or holster, in a shoe organizer that hung on the wall in the bedroom the boys shared.

Detectives also located an unlocked fireproof safe with keypad entry inside the bedroom closet that was not being used.