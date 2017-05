OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Opelousas responded to a shooting that happened just before midnight in the 900 block of Lemoine Drive.

Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc tells News 10 that the victim, identified as Mark Joubert, was shot multiple times and would later die from his injuries.

An alleged suspect, Jaquan Frank, 19, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

The investigation remains ongoing.