SMILE hosts crime symposium in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – City officials and the S.M.I.L.E. agency met for a crime symposium in New Iberia at the Sliman Theatre.

Local law enforcement officials, council members, and community activists have gathered to continue the conversation of how to fix the high crime rates here in the city.

City council member Deidre Ledbetter hopes that the community would take action.

“Everybody who is a stakeholder needs to be involved. Everyone in the community needs to be heavily involved in and concerned about the issues that are going on so we dialogue between law-enforcement city governments in the community is much needed in order to work,” Ledbetter said.

The symposium was opened to the public.