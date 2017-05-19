2nd annual Bike Safety Festival happens Saturday in Parc Sans Souci

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government, in partnership with Bike Lafayette and Broussard & David, LLC, is hosting the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival this weekend.

The event happens Saturday, May 20th from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Parc Sans Souci.

Bicyclists of all ages and skill level are invited to participate in the free event which will feature bicycle safety instruction, bike helmet fitting, and bicycle inspections.

The aim of this event is to help cyclists and motorists become more knowledgeable about bicycle safety and the rules of the road.

As Lafayette embraces a more bicycle-oriented mindset, bicycle awareness is becoming even more essential.

The Festival organizers hope to make cycling in Lafayette safer for everyone by offering education and safety equipment to attendees. Free youth and adult, certified bicycle helmets will be given away to the first 300 participants, as well as free bike lights and tee shirts while supplies last. Festival goers who complete a short bicycle safety course, led by trained volunteers, will be eligible to win a free bicycle valued at $300, courtesy of Hub City Cycles and Bike Lafayette.

Attendees who ride to the Festival or bring their bikes can register for free with the Lafayette Police Department, compliments of Broussard & David, LLC. In the event a bicycle is lost or stolen, registration makes owner identification easier when the bike is found or recovered.

This family-friendly event will also include fun activities like a bike obstacle course for kids, complimentary food and refreshments, and musical entertainment by Melissa Stevenson and the Acadiana School of the Arts band.

Thanks to the generous support of Broussard & David law firm, there is absolutely no charge to attend and participate in any of the activities at the second annual Bicycle Safety Festival. In sponsoring this event, the partners at Broussard & David, LLC hope through education and training the roads will be safer for bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians alike.

The Bicycle Safety Festival will also serve as the launching point for Ride for Rox, which includes multiple distance rides to benefit the Diabetes Foundation and TRAIL (Transportation Recreation Alternatives in Louisiana). Ride for Rox includes a four mile, family ride with safety escorts, making the ride ideal for Festival participants at almost any age and skill level.

For more information on this free Bicycle Safety Festival, visit www.facebook.com/BikeLafayette/event.

For More Information Contact: Cydra Wingerter, cwingerter@lafayettela.gov or 337-291-8012.