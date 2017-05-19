3 Acadiana parishes included in $51 million HUD allocation for flood recovery

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – The U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $51 million to help Louisiana residents recover from historic flooding.

According to HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a total of $163 million has been allocated to help several state and local communities recover. A total of $51,435,000 will be used to help the following parishes in Louisiana:

East Baton Rouge

Livingston

Ascension

Tangipahoa

Ouachita

Lafayette

Vermilion

Acadia

Washington

St. Tammany

The grants will be provided through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR). Combined with CDBG-DR grants already allocated, HUD’s investment to these areas totals nearly $3 billion.

CDBG-Disaster Recovery grants can support a wide variety of activities including housing redevelopment, business assistance and infrastructure repair.

State and local governments in Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida will target these grants in “the most impacted” areas. HUD’s allocations are based on the unmet costs to repair seriously damaged properties and infrastructure in the counties determined by HUD to be most impacted.