I-10 East now open before Lobdell; traffic delays continue

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East at mile marker 149 (before LA 415).
State Police say they’re no longer diverting eastbound onto I-49 in Lafayette and LA 77 at Grosse Tete.
Traffic is backed up three miles before Lobdell, four miles at Grosse Tete, and backed up for four miles at I-49.
LOBDELL, La. (KLFY) – I-10 East is closed before Lobdell (LA 415) due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler, WAFB reports.
Currently, eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-49 to US 190 East as well as at Grosse Tete (LA 77).
Traffic is backed up four miles behind the incident near Lobell, backed up 2.5 miles at LA 77, and 2 miles at the I-10/I-49 diversion.