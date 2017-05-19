Jeanerette Police Department searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries.

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Jeanerette Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in burglaries that occurred over the last few weeks in the areas of City Park, Pelican Court, St. Charles Street and Minville Boulevard areas.

Jeanerette Police Chief Jeffery Matthews said that the suspect has entered unlocked vehicles that were left unlocked by the owners,

Matthews added that several personal items and electronics were removed from the vehicles.

The Jeanerette Police Department is asking those with any information or aware of the identity of the suspect to notify Detectives at Jeanerette Police Department 337-276-6323.