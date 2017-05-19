Lafayette Mayor-President addresses financial concerns after annual audit

Lafayette, La. (KLFY- In response to a comment made during the presentation of the Lafayette City Government’s annual audit, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says that Lafayette Parish is not facing bankruptcy and is not in jeopardy of defaulting on any lines of credit or loans.

“The parish’s fiscal outlook is grim, and it has been for some time,” Robideaux said.

For years the parish budget has seen revenues steadily decline. The recent audit presentation projects the parish general fund will only have 22 days of reserve capital beyond October 31.

“It is important to build trust between government and the people we represent,” Robideaux continued. “When things are bad we need to present that in a factual and truthful way. It is not necessary or appropriate to overstate the situation to stress the dire fiscal circumstances the parish is facing.”

Robideaux added that while there is a real possibility that services within the parish will be cut, creditors should not be concerned.