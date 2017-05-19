Lake Charles woman dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90

CALCASIEU PARISH (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Manchester Road, about 3 ½ miles east of Lake Charles.

An investigation revealed that Elizabeth Pete, 58, was walking across U.S. 90 after retrieving mail from a mailbox when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling east.

Pete was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued east on US 90 toward the town of Iowa.

Sargent James Anderson says the suspect’s vehicle may be a maroon 2009-2012 Ford F-250 with damage.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

The crash remains under investigation.