LPSS issues parking advisory for Saturday’s high school graduations

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Parish School System:

Due to multiple events in the area on Saturday, May 20th all High School Graduation parking around the Cajundome will be limited.

First come, first served handicap and accessible parking will be serviced around the Cajundome parking lots.

Handicap and accessible drop offs will be made at the Cajundome only through gate 12 off of Reinhardt Street / Souvenir Gate near the Cajundome front doors.

All general parking will go into Cajun Field nearest the tunnel walkway at Cajundome Blvd.,Blackham Coliseum and the Cabbage Patch.

The Cajundome will have eight (8) buses running continuously from Cajun Field, Blackham Coliseum and the Cabbage Patch to the Cajundome picking up and dropping off graduation attendees.

Attendees are advised to arrive a little earlier than expected to ensure on time arrival for graduation and to carpool if possible.

Anyone unable to attend graduation in person is invited to watch online at http://www.livestream.com or via the Live Stream App.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and offer out congratulations to the graduating classes of 2017 and their families.

Saturday, May 20, Graduation Times

Northside High 8:30a.m.– 10:00a.m.

Acadiana High 11:00a.m. – 12:30p.m.

Carencro High 1:30p.m. – 3:00p.m.

Comeaux High 4:00p.m. – 5:30p.m.

Lafayette High 6:30p.m. – 8:30p.m.