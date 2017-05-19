New degree programs headed your way

(The Daily Advertiser) – College students could see some new programs soon. Several proposals are coming before Louisiana higher education boards this month.

Proposals on Monday’s agenda for the Louisiana Board of Regents include:

a post-baccalaureate certificate in invasive cardiovascular technology at Northwestern State University,

post-baccalaureate certificate in magnetic resonance imaging at NSU,

Master of Science in informatics at University of Louisiana at Lafayette,

reconfiguration of the Bachelor of Science in instrumentation and control systems engineering technology (from a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology) at Louisiana Tech University, and

a Cyber Technology Center for Workforce Excellence at Bossier Parish Community College. Already approved The University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors’ only order of business at its special meeting May 4 was naming the next president of Northwestern State. Letters of intent for new programs and a new department at Louisiana State University System institutions were approved May 5, including: a letter of intent to move from a bachelor’s degree to a Master of Science in athletic training at LSU A&M,

letter of intent to establish a Doctor of Occupational Therapy at LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport,

continued approval of the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute at LSU A&M,

continued approval of the International Lincoln Center for American Studies at LSU Shreveport and

creation of Department of Leadership Studies in the College of Business, Education and Human Development at LSU Shreveport. The Southern University System isn’t adding new programs this month but will see additional fees. Its Board of Supervisors met May 12 and approved: a clinical education fee for speech-language pathology and audiology at Southern University A&M and

student self-imposed fees at Southern University Shreveport. In the community college system, its Board of Supervisors approved May 10 a certificate of technical studies in enrolled agent is being added at Baton Rouge Community College. Enrolled agents represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service and can advise and prepare tax returns for individuals and groups, according to the National Association of Enrolled Agents.