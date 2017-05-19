Three dead after crashed vehicle found submerged in Ascension Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

ASCENSION PARISH (KLFY) – Three people were killed after a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Ascension Parish.

Troopers responded to the scene on U.S. 61 south of LA 22 after a family member located the crashed vehicle.

Investigators determined the crash occurred when Thomas Jones, 23, Austin Kiernan, 22, and Sydney Persac, 19, of St. Amant, were traveling northbound on U.S. 61 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

State Police Public Information Officer Byran Lee says the vehicle became airborne and struck a tree and the impact caused the vehicle to split in half and come to rest in the bayou.

Jones, Kiernan and Persac were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

