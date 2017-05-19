WATCH LIVE: Crews work to remove Gen. Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Live Video

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) –The last, and perhaps most iconic of the city’s four Confederate-era monuments slated for removal, still stands over New Orleans.

As of Friday morning, Gen. Robert E. Lee maintained his watch over the Crescent City. New ORleans City officials announced Thursday night that the confederate general’s monument will be removed Friday, May 19 around 9 a.m.

Tensions are running high around Lee Circle, as a crowd of perhaps 200 people gathered. There were several Confederate battle flags, some American flags and a small band of drummers who led the anti-monument people with a chant of “Take ‘Em Down.”