Dog, ferret die in early morning house fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A house in Scott was extensively damaged in a fire before dawn Saturday.

Scott firefighters say they were dispatched to the residential fire around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Delhomme Ave.

A heavy fire was seen coming from the center portion of the home when firefighters arrived, according to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

The homeowners were able to get out safely, however Sonnier said one person received minor burns to his leg.

A pet dog and ferret unfortunately died in the fire, according to Sonnier.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control but they say heavy damage was done in the kitchen area and that there is major smoke damage throughout the structure.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.