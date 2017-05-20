Downtown business owner charged with second degree battery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office says it has captured one of its most wanted suspects.

According to a report on their Facebook page, 41 year old Jason Paul Robino of Lafayette was wanted on a charge of 2nd Degree Battery.

The post states that he has been apprehended and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $5,000.

Online records show that Rubino is the owner of Shakers Nightclub in downtown Lafayette.

The Marshal’s office post did not specify where the alleged incident took place, only that with assistance from the Broussard Police Department, Robino was arrested earlier this week in the 100 block of Lantana Drive.

A court date is pending, the arrest report states.

