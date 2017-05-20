REPORT: Lafayette Police investigating hit and run crash with serious injuries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)   Lafayette Police are investigating a hit and run crash with serious injuries that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bertrand and Dulles Drive.

Only few details about this crash have been released.

It is unknown at this time, the identity of the victim(s), and their conditions.

Additionally, police have not given a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lafayette Police or CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

